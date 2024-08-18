Selangor’s win at Sultan of Selangor’s Cup a positive sign ahead of FA Cup final - Nidzam

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor’s third consecutive Sultan of Selangor Cup win yesterday is a confidence booster for Selangor coach Nidzam Jamil ahead of their FA Cup final against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) this Saturday.

He said that his players had given their best commitment and performed well, adding that there were many positive things that they could bring to the upcoming final after Selangor beat Singapore 2-1, with Ronnie Fernandez (82nd) and Alvin Fortes (90th) scoring for Selangor.

“There are ways to improve in term of game but for us this is a good moment for all, so we can finish on a positive note with good feelings for the FA Cup,” he said after Selangor’s victory at Merdeka Stadium here yesterday.

He said that Selangor FC winger Faisal Abdul Halim played well in his first game since his recovery from the acid attack in May and he would continue to expose the player to matches in the future to ensure he can get back into the game after recovering from his injuries.

“Faisal Halim is on track and matches like this, I feel he can play so that he can get his game temperament back,” he added.