THE country’s in-form men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani produced a historic feat by stepping into the final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals (WTF) 2024 after a fierce battle that lasted for 81 minutes in Hangzhou, China yesterday.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin battled in a thrilling match to defeat Indonesia’s high-riding pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto, 17-21, 21-16 and 27-25 in the semi-finals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The victory was the fourth for Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin against the same pair from 11 previous meetings.

A victory in the WTF 2024 will certainly be another feather in their cap Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin as they have already won four titles this year, namely the 2024 Arctic Open (Super 500), China Open 2024 (Super 1000), Japan Open 2024 (Super 750) and Masters Abu Dhabi 2023 (Super 100).

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will face either Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen from Denmark or Indonesia pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani who will be facing each other in the other semifinal.

Through an audio shared by BWF, Nur Izzuddin admitted that he tried to do some ‘dangerous’ moves because he felt that he had nothing to worry about, making him braver to take risks for the sake of victory.

“Better to try rather than don’t try at all. For the last crucial point, mental need to be strong,“ he said.

Earlier, the country’s top mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei confirmed their place in the final after defeating senior pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, 21-15, 21-12 in a 42-minute All-Malaysian semi-final.

In the final today, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will next face home pair, Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong, who are the gold medal winners at the Paris Olympics.