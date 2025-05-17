KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stormed into the semi-finals of the team regu event in style by trouncing South Korea 3-0 in their last Group B match of the 2025 Sepak Takraw Asian Cup at the Titiwangsa Stadium here today.

Malaysia, who hammered Brunei and Japan by a similar scoreline yesterday, emerged as Group B champions, with South Korea finishing runners-up.

The Malaysia team, coached by Ahmad Jais Baharun, got the ball rolling against South Korea when the trio of Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam, Farhan Adam and Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin downed Cheon Dong Ryeung, Seon Woo Young Su and Oh Dae Yang 15-6, 15-9.

Malaysia’s second regu of Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi, Mohamad Azlan Alias and Amirul Zazwan Amir earned the second point with a comfortable 15-6, 15-11 win.

The regu of Muhammad Zulkifli Abd Razak, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali and Aidil Aiman Azwawi sealed the winning point with a 15-8, 15-7 victory over the South Korean trio of Nam Sang Hun, Shin Hee Seop and Kin Jung Man.

In tomorrow’s semi-finals, Malaysia will meet either Thailand or India, who will battle it out tonight for the first and second places in Group A.

On paper, Thailand should have no problem overcoming India to take on South Korea in the last four.