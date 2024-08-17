Sepak Takraw: It’s a Penang-Selangor showdown for men’s team title

BINTULU: Penang, bronze medallists from the previous edition, lived up to expectations when they marched into the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) men’s team sepak takraw final after defeating Melaka 2-0 in the semi-finals at the Muhibbah Stadium here today.

Penang’s A Regu, led by Danial Iman Hasbullah, had no problems disposing of Melaka 15-8, 15-13.

In the second game, the Melaka B Regu gave a tougher fight but the Penang B Regu still prevailed 15-12, 15-13 to seal their place in the final.

Selangor, meanwhile, stunned defending champions Terengganu 2-1 in the other semi-final clash.

Selangor’s A Regu had to work hard for a 15-11, 12-15, 15-9 win in the first game.

The Terengganu B Regu revived their hopes of a fightback when they made it 1-1 with a dramatic 17-15, 15-17, 15-12 win before the Selangor C Regu killed them off with a 15-13, 15-11 victory to set up a title showdown against Penang tomorrow.