Sheffield United appoint Wilder as manager for third time

SHEFFIELD UNITED have appointed Chris Wilder as manager for the third time following the dismissal of Ruben Selles, the English Championship club said on Monday.

Selles was sacked on Sunday after his team lost their first five league games of the season, including a 5-0 mauling at Ipswich Town, to sit bottom of the standings.

Wilder, 57, left the club in June after they failed to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Wilder, who also played for the club, first managed them from 2016 to 2021, winning promotion from League One and the Championship before guiding them to a ninth-place Premier League finish in 2019-20.

After spells at Middlesbrough and Watford, he returned in 2023 but could not keep United in the Premier League.

They finished third in the Championship last season, losing to Sunderland in the playoff final. - Reuters