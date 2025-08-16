Sheikh Farouk named new TFCSB CEO with strong sports and business background

FORMER AEON Big managing director Sheikh Farouk Sheikh Mohamed Al-Bajrai has been named the new chief executive officer of Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB).

The appointment took effect today following a board decision during a special meeting on July 27.

Sheikh Farouk holds a Science degree from Arizona State University and previously served as Malaysia Employers Federation managing director.

He also spent 18 years working with Nestle, gaining extensive corporate leadership experience.

“In sports, Sheikh Farouk was appointed chairman of Impact Integrated, an agency under the Youth and Sports Ministry that’s focused on youth development and e-sports,“ TFCSB stated.

The club highlighted his role as a member of the Football Association of Malaysia’s marketing and sponsorship committee.

TFCSB expressed confidence that his diverse background would elevate the club’s performance.

“His extensive experience in management, finance and also sports will hopefully drive TFCSB to greater heights,“ the club added.

Sheikh Farouk’s appointment signals TFCSB’s ambition to strengthen both commercial and sporting operations. - Bernama