NATIONAL men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao moved into the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open after pulling off a pleasant upset by defeating world number five Jonatan Christie from Indonesia.

Jun Hao, reported to be unwell before going into the match, however, won 21-16, 21-19 in straight sets after 53 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“Since arriving in Singapore, I haven’t been feeling well, so it affected my rhythm a bit today,“ he told Bernama.

Not playing in the first round yesterday after receiving a walkover, the world number 25 player refused to give up even when his opponent tried to come back in the second set with more aggressive play.

“I tried to adapt as quickly as possible to the court conditions and focused on today’s game. He (Jonatan) changed his game pattern in the second set, but I managed to hold on to secure the victory,“ he said.

The third victory out of five matches against Jonatan also saw Jun Hao reach the quarter-finals for the first time this year, after his best results previously were only in the second round (Round of 16) at the India Open last January and the Swiss Open last March.

The country’s sole men’s singles player in the Super 750 tournament is determined to play more consistently from now on by improving his current playing style.

“Since last year my performance has been up and down. So start from this, I want to do the best,“ said Jun Hao who will face world number two Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand tomorrow for a semi-final spot.

The reigning Thailand Open champion earlier defeated Wang Zheng Xing from China 21-8, 21-17.