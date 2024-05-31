Singapore Open: Malaysia’s challenge ends in q-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s challenge fizzled out at the quarter-final stage in the Singapore Open badminton championships today.

Mixed doubles pair Chen Tan Jie-Toh Ee Wei were the first to crash out after losing 14-21, 18-21 to fourth-seeded Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung of South Korea at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Next were the men’s doubles partnership of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Rumsani, who went down fighting 16-21, 21-19, 17-21 to China’s He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu.

National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao followed suit, going down 11-21, 12-21 to world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Men’s doubles aces Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik capped a miserable day for Malaysia when they went down tamely 10-21, 14-21 to Danes Kim Astrup- Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.