Sinner faces Kopriva in US Open first round as Sabalenka draws Masarova

DEFENDING champion Jannik Sinner received a favourable route to the US Open final despite recent illness concerns.

Top seed Sinner will open his title defence against Czech player Vit Kopriva in the first round.

Sinner withdrew from the Cincinnati final while trailing Carlos Alcaraz 5-0 due to health issues.

He later withdrew from the mixed doubles event in New York as he continues his recovery.

The Italian champion could face fifth seed Jack Draper in the quarter-finals if both progress.

Third seed Alexander Zverev potentially awaits in the semi-finals for Sinner.

A final against second seed Carlos Alcaraz remains a possibility for the defending champion.

Reigning French Open champion Alcaraz will begin against American Reilly Opelka.

Alcaraz faces a challenging path that could include Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals.

2024 runner-up Taylor Fritz potentially awaits Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic begins against Learner Tien as the seventh seed.

Djokovic could face Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round and Fritz in the quarters.

A blockbuster semi-final against Alcaraz looms for the Serbian legend.

In the women’s draw, top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Rebeka Masarova in her opener.

Sabalenka’s potential quarter-final opponent is Cincinnati finalist Jasmine Paolini.

Jessica Pegula could await in the semi-finals for the defending champion.

A final against Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek remains a possibility for Sabalenka.

Second seed Swiatek begins against Colombia’s Emiliana Arango fresh from her Cincinnati victory.