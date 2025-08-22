Police seize RM7 million in methamphetamine after Subang Jaya crash

SUBANG JAYA: Police seized more than 220 kilogrammes of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, worth 7 million ringgit from a vehicle involved in a road crash at SS17, Subang Jaya, last 13 August.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the police were informed about the road accident, involving a Honda Civic car, at 11.30 am.

“When the police arrived, they found no driver in the car or at the scene and during an inspection found 11 sacks with 208 plastic packages containing suspected methamphetamine weighing about 220,160 grams,“ he told a press conference here today.

Wan Azlan said the police were looking for an individual known as Mohd Rahmat Hanafi, 32, with an address in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, whose identity card was found in the car, to assist in the investigation.

He said a check found that the man had 15 criminal and drug records and that the car was using a false registration number.

Those with information or dashboard camera footage on the road crash are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Mohamad Saifullah Rosdi at 017-9065674 or the nearest police station. – Bernama