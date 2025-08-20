Sinner withdrawn from US Open mixed doubles draw

WORLD number one Jannik Sinner, who was forced to retire during the final of the Cincinnati Open, and playing partner Katerina Siniakova were removed from the US Open mixed doubles draw on Tuesday.

The withdrawal comes a day after illness forced Sinner to concede defeat to great rival Carlos Alcaraz after going 5-0 down in the first set of the Cincinnati final on Monday.

The 24-year-old did not speak to journalists after the loss, issuing a statement saying only that he would definitely play at the US Open in New York, where the singles main draw starts on Sunday.

“I love Grand Slams a lot, they are the main tournaments for, for my season and my career,“ reigning US Open champion Sinner said.

“The US Open is going to be a tough tournament, but in the same time, I’m looking forward to it if I’m ready, physically and mentally.”

The statement did not address his participation in the mixed doubles -- organised on Tuesday and Wednesday in a new shortened format that brings together the world’s best singles players -- raising doubts about whether he would be able to compete.

The pair replacing Sinner and Siniakova will face Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the first round. - AFP