Siti on the double at Allianz Junior Badminton Championship 2025

LAST YEAR’S Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) Grand Finals winner Siti Nur Aminah proved her mettle once again with a double win in the Girls’ U-15 Singles and Doubles categories in AJBC 2025 Qualifying Round 1 held at Klang recently.

Siti Nur Aminah from SMK Bukit Sentosa 2 who won the AJBC Grand Finals Girls’ U-13 Singles and Doubles titles in 2024, continued her rich vein of form by defeating G. Thanisha from SMK Subang Jaya in the Singles final and partnered Chu Jing Xuan from SMK Convent Klang to clinch the Doubles title.

Another AJBC regular, Wong Wei Shen from Regent International School Klang nearly made it a double in the Boys’ U-15 category but succumbed in the Boys’ Doubles finals with regular partner, Ian Yee from Tenby International School to Javier Ng from SMK Bandar Baru Sungai Long and Soh Jiang Yee from SMJK Chung Hwa Klang. Incidentally, he defeated Jiang Yee in the Boys’ Singles final earlier. A total of 334 players took part in this tournament which is the first qualifying round of 10 rounds, which will culminate in the year end Grand Finals.

The AJBC Grand Finals 2025 featuring Under-13 and Under-15 finalists from all the Qualifying Rounds, will take place in Kuala Lumpur from 5–9 November. Each round will see 24 players qualifying for the finals. The Under-11 players will not advance to the AJBC Grand Finals.

As in previous years, players participating in the AJBC Qualifying Rounds does not have to pay any entrance fees. The top three winners in the Qualifying Rounds, for all age categories, will earn RM500, RM300 and RM150 (singles) and RM600, RM400 and RM200 (doubles). Players finishing in the top three at the Grand Finals will pocket RM1,000, RM600 and RM300 (singles) and RM1,200, RM800 and RM400 (doubles).



Registration for Qualifying Round 3 in Johor will commence from 27 May and, the AJBC tournament is also supported by the Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia.