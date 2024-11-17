PETALING JAYA: National squash ace and tournament top seed S. Sivasangari lost the Malaysia Cup final to World No. 10 Amina Orfi of Egypt in the women’s final at The Curve Mall, here, today.

The 17-year-old Amina beat the home favourite 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 8-10, 11-6 in 88 minutes.

Amina won US$9,025 (RM40,323) following her victory while world No. 9 Sivasangari settled for US$5,700 (RM25,467) in prize money.

ALSO READ: Sivasangari reaches Malaysia Cup final with ruthless win



Sivasangari had earlier stormed into the women’s final with a commanding straight games victory over Scotland’s world No. 28, Georgia Adderley.