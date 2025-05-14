NATIONAL squash ace S. Sivasangari has blazed a trail into the quarter-finals of the World Championships, becoming the first Malaysian to achieve the feat since the legendary Datuk Nicol David in 2017.

The world No. 9 delivered a masterclass in Chicago on Tuesday, dismantling American world No. 8 Amanda Sobhy 11-8, 14-12, 11-6 in just 32 minutes during their third-round clash.

ALSO READ: Sivasangari, Eain Yow storm into finals on different shores

It marked her third win over Sobhy in five meetings, including a hard-fought five-game victory in the Cincinnati Cup final earlier this year.

“The last two times played against her, the score was 3-2, and I won the last one.

“She’s a fighter, and I’m really pleased to win in three. That reaction (celebrating after clinching the winning point) showed how much it means to me,” Sivasangari told New Straits Times.

“I’ve never made the quarters at the World Championships. I barely even reach the quarters of Platinum events. I’m really pleased and happy with how I performed today.”

The 25-year-old Malaysian will next face world No. 4 Olivia Weaver of the United States on Thursday (May 15) for a place in the semi-finals. Weaver, 34, secured her quarter-final berth with a 3-1 win over Egypt’s Salma Hany, prevailing 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-4 in 47 minutes.

Despite holding a 5-1 advantage over Sivasangari, Weaver lost their most recent encounter at the Cincinnati Cup semi-finals.

On the men’s side, Malaysian No. 1 Ng Eain Yow’s campaign came to an end after falling to Egyptian world No. 1 Mostafa Asal in straight games — 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 — in the third round.

“Eain Yow is a fantastic player. His country should be proud of him after breaking into the world’s top 10.

“He was really tight today, and it was a good match. I’m ready for the next challenge,” said Asal.

Asal is set to face fellow Egyptian and fifth seed Tarek Momen in the quarter-finals on Wednesday (May 14).