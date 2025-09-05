Socceroos beat New Zealand 1-0 to maintain unbeaten streak

MAX BALARD scored a dramatic late winner on his international debut to secure a 1-0 victory for Australia against New Zealand in their friendly encounter.

The match remained goalless until the 87th minute when Balard found the net from inside the penalty area to break New Zealand’s resistance.

“It’s electric. Very special moment for me and my family,“ said Balard, who plays for Dutch club NAC Breda.

New Zealand dominated large portions of the game but failed to convert their possession into goals despite creating several chances.

Sarpreet Singh came close with a long-range effort while Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood was denied by Australian goalkeeper Paul Izzo.

Izzo produced another fine save from Wood just before half-time as the visitors controlled the first period.

The second half followed a similar pattern with New Zealand maintaining control but lacking cutting edge in the final third.

Australia manager Tony Popovic’s substitutions ultimately changed the game, introducing fresh attacking impetus when it mattered most.

Watford winger Nestory Irankunda provided a threat after coming on before Balard struck the decisive blow just two minutes after entering the pitch.

The victory extends Australia’s unbeaten run under Popovic to nine matches as they continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Both teams are competing for the Soccer Ashes trophy, which will be decided by aggregate score across two fixtures with the return leg scheduled for Auckland next week.

Although classified as friendlies, these matches will influence both nations’ FIFA rankings ahead of December’s World Cup draw.

Australia have qualified for their sixth consecutive World Cup and seventh overall while New Zealand have reached only their third finals and first since 2010.

New Zealand’s winless streak against Australia now stretches back to 2002 despite their impressive performance in the capital. – AFP