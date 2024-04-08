Son came to stadium thinking Nidzam would be sacked

PETALING JAYA: The success of Selangor FC advancing to the FA Cup 2024/2025 final by eliminating Terengganu FC with a 6-4 aggregate has helped restore the confidence of Red Giants fans in the team’s coach, Mohd Nidzam Jamil.

This is because the capability of the 44-year-old, better known as Nidzam, had started to be questioned by fans, and there was a perception that he was not the right coach to lead Selangor following some recent team results.

Nidzam said his social media was also “attacked” over the past two to three weeks, and his son was informed by school friends that he would be sacked.

“Today (last night) as a local coach, I just wanted to give my best for everyone’s beloved team. With my knowledge and background, of course, I want this team to reach the final. Naturally, there will be perceptions. I think in the past two to three weeks, I lost control.

“My son rarely comes to the stadium, but he came tonight because he said his school friends told him ‘your father gonna get sacked,‘ but that’s just a perception. Of course, I don’t really care because I feel it’s my responsibility to bring the team to a better place,“ he told a press conference after Selangor’s second leg of the FA Cup semi-final at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) here last night.

In the clash, Selangor won 4-1 through a hat-trick by captain Muhammad Safuwan Baharudin and a goal by substitute striker Reziq Mohammed Saleh Banihani, while Terengganu’s consolation goal was netted by Nigerian import striker Ismaheel Akinade.

Commenting further, Nidzam, who is also a former Selangor player, said he realised the high expectations and demands that came with his position at Selangor from day one.

Additionally, he said that he has seen many things while serving at Selangor, having assisted former head coaches Michael Feichtenbeiner, Karsten Neitzel, Tan Cheng Hoe and the late B. Sathianathan, which helped him deflect distractions that could affect his focus.

“I’m not surprised by such perceptions. In Malaysia, if you don’t get positive results, perceptions will ‘explode,‘ but when you do get positive results, it will quiet down for a while. I hope it stays quiet for a bit longer this time,“ he said casually.

Meanwhile, Nidzam acknowledged that it is very important for Selangor to win the FA Cup this season.

“It’s important, important for building confidence, for gaining recognition. We are talking about Selangor moving forward, but we don’t have a trophy,“ he said.

Selangor, five-time FA Cup champions, will face the winner of tonight’s other semi-final match between defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC in the final scheduled for Aug 24 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

Selangor are currently in a title drought, having last tasted victory by winning the Malaysia Cup in 2015.

The last time Selangor won the FA Cup was in 2009 after defeating Kelantan 4-1 in a penalty shootout, and the last time they reached the final was in 2018, where they lost 0-2 to Pahang.