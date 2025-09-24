Soon Huat-Shevon lead Malaysian charge into Korea Open last 16

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles pairs Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien have both advanced to the round of 16 at the Korea Open 2025.

The fifth-seeded pair of Goh and Shevon secured a commanding 21-9, 22-20 victory over Indonesia’s Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil in just 33 minutes.

They are now set to face China’s Gao Jia Xuan and Wu Meng Ying for a place in the quarter-finals.

Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien also progressed after defeating Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng and Jheng Yu Chieh with a score of 21-13, 22-20.

Their next challenge will be against the Korean pair Lee Jong Min and Chae Yu Jung.

The campaign ended for the national pair Hoo Pang Roon and Cheng Su Yin despite a valiant effort against Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat.

Hoo and Cheng fought hard but ultimately lost a closely contested match 23-21, 17-21, 19-21. – Bernama