Southeast Asian Deaf Games open in Jakarta with 270 athletes

THE 2025 Southeast Asian Deaf Games officially opened tonight at the Jakarta State University Sports Hall with 270 athletes and officials from seven participating nations.

The ceremony created a powerful atmosphere in what organisers described as a “world without sound” filled with echoes of courage, spirit, and hope.

Indonesian national anthem “Indonesia Raya” opened the indoor ceremony before a cultural performance titled “Tari Taut Satu Rasa” created an intimate atmosphere.

Every moment of the event was translated by a sign language interpreter to ensure that all attendees could experience this historic moment together.

The parade of the seven country contingents began with Brunei, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Timor Leste, and the host nation, Indonesia, stepping in proudly, carrying their national flags.

Although there were no loud cheers, their every step was filled with the confident belief that ‘silence’ would never hinder their courage.

As the defending champions, the Malaysian contingent of 53 athletes looked sharp in jackets that combined blue, white, and yellow, with a design based on the Jalur Gemilang on the left chest, along with the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf) logo.

They were paired with trousers with the word “Malaysia” and white shoes, with each athlete holding a Jalur Gemilang.

The honor of being the main flag bearer was given to long jump and triple jump athlete, Zaiman Megat Abu, while the contingent was led by the Chef-de-Mission Sarkunan Balakrisnan, who is also the Vice President of MSDeaf.

Malaysia has set a target of 16 gold medals, with six from athletics, five from tenpin bowling, two from badminton, two from chess, and one from futsal.

The ceremony continued with the parade of the Asian Deaf Sports Federation (ADSF) and championship flags, followed by a flag-raising ceremony.

The official start of the games was marked by several opening speeches before the declaration by the Head of the Youth and Sports Office, Andri Yansyah, officially opened the competitions.

The athletes’ and officials’ oath that followed did not resonate with ‘loud voices’ but with a strong ‘spirit’ that loyalty and sportsmanship would be preserved.

A second cultural performance, “Tari Sirih Kuning,“ added to the excitement leading up to the climax of the event.

As the games torch was brought into the stadium by the 2017 Deaflympics silver medalist, Ilham Achmad Turmudzi, eyes were focused, as if the souls of the entire audience were cheering without sound, to witness the most symbolic moment of lighting hope and raising the dignity of the regional deaf community.

This second edition of the SEA Deaf Games is not just about the pursuit of medals but also about the recognition that deaf athletes deserve to be celebrated and uplifted on par with any other sports hero.

With the conclusion of tonight’s opening ceremony, the arena for medal competition is now open from tomorrow until next Tuesday (August 26) in Jakarta. – Bernama