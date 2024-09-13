Southern Tigers Devour Panthers

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued their dominance with a 5-0 thrashing of Penang FC in the Super League at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tonight.

The Southern Tigers started the goal fest against the Panthers early with Oscar Pasero Arribas scoring from inside the box, following a long pass from Ignacio Insa Bohigues, just three minutes into the match.

New JDT striker Jorge Leonardo Obregon Rojas doubled the lead in the 41st minute after receiving a pass from Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi, giving the home side a commanding position.

JDT had the chance to extend their lead before halftime when referee Razlan Joffri Ali awarded a penalty after a VAR check, ruling that Penang FC’s Rafael Vitor Santor De Freitas had fouled Obregon, but Arif Aiman’s penalty shot went over the bar.

In the second half, Obregon scored his second goal, taking advantage of a loose ball that Penang FC goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman failed to secure.

JDT’s fourth goal came in the 68th minute when Bergson Gustavo Silveira Da Silva converted a penalty after another VAR check, which confirmed a foul by Penang’s Richmond Tetteh Ankrah.

The defending champions sealed the 5-0 victory in added time, with Arif Aiman scoring from the spot after VAR revealed a foul on Muhammad Syahmi Safari by defender Muhammad Adib Abdul Ra’op.

Besides Jorge Obregon’s standout performance, JDT head coach Hector Bidoglio used the match to field new signings Enzo Lombardo, Iker Undabarrena Martinez, and Eddy Silvestre Pascual Israfilov, all making their debut in the Malaysian League.

The Argentine coach also took the opportunity to rest key players, including Heberty Fernandes, Afiq Fazail, and Jordi Amat.