Besut MRSM bullying case worsens as two more students detained

JERTIH: Police have detained two additional students from Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Besut in connection with a bullying case, bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu confirmed the two Form Three students surrendered at the district police headquarters with their families at 4 pm today. Five students were earlier remanded for three days, while the latest detainees will face the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand order.

The investigation is conducted under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

In a separate report, another Form Two student alleged he was bullied by the same group at the school hostel on Tuesday night. The victim claimed he was forced into a semi-squat position with slippers on his head for 40 minutes, punched, and slapped, resulting in pain and bruises.

Azamuddin stated the victim suffered injuries to his legs, stomach, and ribs. Authorities continue to probe the escalating case.