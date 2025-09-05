Spain dominate Bulgaria 3-0 in World Cup qualifier opener

Spain opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Bulgaria in their Group E meeting on Thursday, with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino all coming in the opening half.

Spain have appeared at the last 12 World Cup tournaments and are already guaranteed a playoff spot based on their Nations League ranking, but the Euro 2024 champions will be expected to qualify as group winners.

Oyarzabal gave Spain the perfect start in the fifth minute, netting his fifth goal in his last six international matches.

Martin Zubimendi threaded a defence-splitting ball into the box which Oyarzabal controlled before sliding his shot into the bottom corner.

Oyarzabal had another chance minutes later from a corner but the keeper smothered his effort with Spain looking in control, constantly seeking Lamine Yamal out wide.

It was close to one-way traffic, but not quite, with Radoslav Kirilov’s shot taking a deflection which sent the ball just wide of the post.

Yamal looked certain to score when sent through on goal, but keeper Svetoslav Vutsov was well positioned to save at his near post, before Spain found their second on the half-hour mark with Cucurella scoring his first goal for Spain.

A cross into the box from Yamal was headed clear but only as far as Cucurella just inside the area, who took a touch with his right foot before unleashing an unstoppable shot with his left.

Spain were 3-0 up eight minutes later when Merino rose unchallenged from Yamal’s inviting corner to send a glancing header past Vutsov.

Merino had the first chance after the break, his powerful shot from the edge of the area tipped onto the crossbar by Vutsov.

Spain then sent on Rodri and Dani Carvajal, both recovered from ACL injuries, and both making their first international appearance since a 4-1 win over Switzerland almost one year ago.

The visitors continued to pass the ball around at will, but were unable to add to their tally. The job, however was completed in the first half with the outcome never in doubt.

Up next for Spain is another away game, a trip to Turkey on Sunday, while Bulgaria travel to face Georgia the same day. Turkey won 3-2 away to Georgia earlier on Thursday in the other Group E match. – Reuters