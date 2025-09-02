Spurs sign France forward Kolo Muani on loan from PSG for season

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR have completed the signing of French forward Randal Kolo Muani from Paris St Germain on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus where he scored five goals in his first three Serie A games.

The forward also featured for the Italian club at the Club World Cup, netting a double in their opening game of the tournament.

The player expressed his desire to remain at Juventus but a deal could not be agreed between the clubs.

“I know what the coach expects from me,“ Muani said upon joining Spurs.

“I will fight hard for the shirt, the club and the fans.”

PSG signed Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 for a reported fee of 90 million euros.

The forward struggled to secure a regular starting position under manager Luis Enrique at the French champions.

He has however remained a regular selection in Didier Deschamps’ France national team squad. – Reuters