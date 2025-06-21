Sri Pahang’s absence a big loss - Zainal Abidin

SRI PAHANG FC’S decision to skip the 2025/2026 Malaysia League (M-League) season is a big loss to Malaysian football, said former Pahang coach Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan.

Zainal, who was also a legend of The Elephants squad, admitted to being affected by the development, as the team not only have a long history in Malaysian football — including winning the Super League, Malaysia Cup and FA Cup — but have also produced many national players.

“This is a sad decision ... however, we must respect it (the decision not to compete). But it’s a great loss.

“A huge loss for the country’s football, the league and Pahang. I hope the situation will recover and Pahang will return,” he said after attending the WRA Academy Football Clinic at the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council Stadium here today.

However, the Football Association of Malaysia executive committee member believes that talent development in Pahang will not be affected by this.

“In my view, what’s missing is the senior team, but the youth teams are still active. That’s a positive move.

“I hope these young players won’t give up and will work hard to restore Pahang’s image until the team returns to the top league,” said Zainal, who won the Malaysia Cup with Pahang in 1983 and 1992 as a player.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Football League announced in a statement that Sri Pahang, despite having obtained the 2025–2026 National Licence, had submitted a confirmation letter dated June 16, 2025, stating its decision to withdraw from the M-League.

Sri Pahang finished eighth in last season’s Super League with 29 points.

The last title won by Sri Pahang was the 2018 FA Cup.