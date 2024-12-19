YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said no new stadiums will be built for e-sports but one of the stadiums within KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil will be converted into the main centre for e-sports.

Hannah said it would be up to the e-sports community to utilise the venue for tournaments or other activities suited to its purpose.

“We will convert one stadium in Bukit Jalil, not build a new one. For e-sports, our goal is to support the development of women’s and senior citizen teams, which have already been established.

“It won’t be at Axiata Arena. It will be in KL Sports City, and the Stadium Corporation is working on it. Give us some time; I don’t want to announce prematurely,” she said at the 2025 KBS Sports Fund press conference here today.

Hannah also emphasised the ministry’s focus on grassroots development, particularly in schools, to encourage more children to participate in e-sports.

On the ministry’s Sports Fund 2025, Hannah said her ministry has been allocated RM30 million and companies will no longer be allowed to apply for the Sports Matching Grant (GPS). This is to provide sports associations with the opportunity to apply multiple times.

She explained that applicants could submit multiple applications, but only one approval would be considered per window. Subsequent approvals would only be granted after the submission of a complete report and settlement of claims for previous approvals.

“GPS funding is based on reimbursement after the completion of a programme, covering up to 50 per cent of the total programme cost or a maximum of RM1 million (subject to terms and conditions).

“We also want organisations like the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) or the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to ensure that the competitions they organise include ranking opportunities for our athletes,” she said.

Hannah also mentioned other funds, such as the Community Sports Fund (DSK) and the National Sports Trust Fund (KWASN). The ministry has mandated that all international competitions held in Malaysia must receive its approval beforehand.

For 2025, the first application and implementation windows for GPS and DSK will run from Feb 1 to 28, while KWASN applications will open from Jan 1 to Feb 28.

Further details on these applications can be found on the ministry’s website (https://www.kbs.gov.my/utama-kwasn).

Hannah also reminded the public not to use “runners” as the ministry and its agencies do not charge any fees, commissions or costs for sports fund applications or approvals.