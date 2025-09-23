This USD 1 million (RM4.2m) event will feature a field of 144 top players from across the globe.

CHINA’S number one golfer, Li Hao Tong, and Hong Kong, China’s reigning Asian Games gold medalist, Tai Chi Kho, have confirmed their participation in the upcoming SJM Macau Open 2025, taking place from Oct 16-19 at the scenic Macau Golf & Country Club.

Furthermore, Zhang Lian Wei, a two-time champion of the Macao Open and the only player to have successfully defended his title in the tournament’s history, has also confirmed his attendance.

“I am delighted to return to Macao and play at the SJM Macao Open. The last time I played in this prestigious event was in 2023, and I am looking forward to experiencing the city’s vibrancy and energy again,” said Li.

“I am having a great season so far and hope to play well enough at the SJM Macao Open to secure my second title in 2025.”