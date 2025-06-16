Stuttgart triumph lifts Fritz back to fourth in ATP rankings

TAYLOR Fritz, who beat Alexander Zverev in the final at Stuttgart at the weekend to make a strong start to the grass court season, reclaimed his place in the top four in the ATP rankings on Monday.

The 27-year-old American returned to his highest ranking of 4, which he reached last November but lost during the clay court season in which he won just three matches in four tournaments.

Fritz lost in the first round of the French Open last month to Daniel Altmaier as he slipped down to seventh.

He now trails only the unchanged top trio of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Zverev.

Jack Draper drops two to sixth while Lorenzo Musetti, who did not play last week, falls to seventh.

Another American Ben Shelton enters the Top 10 for the first time in his career after reaching the semi-finals in Stuttgart.

ATP rankings

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 10,880 points, 2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 8,850, 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,500, 4. Taylor Fritz (USA) 4,735 (+3), 5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,630, 6. Jack Draper (GBR) 4,550 (-2), 7. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 4,470 (-1), 8. Tommy Paul (USA) 3,470, 9. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,440, 10. Ben Shelton (USA) 3,170 (+2), 11. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3,140, 12. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 3,085 (-2), 13. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,990, 14. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2,920 (+1), 15. Arthur Fils (FRA) 2,920 (-1), 16. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,905, 17. Jakub Mensik (CZE) 2,322, 18. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 2,285, 19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,205, 20. Ugo Humbert (FRA) 2,195