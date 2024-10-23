SUKMA 2024: ADAMAS declares Sarawak SUKMA as doping-free games

GEORGE TOWN The results of analysis on 13 samples taken from the 2024 Malaysian Games (SUKMA) athletes in Sarawak was found to be negative of banned substances, said National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) director-general Azura Abidin.

Azura who was the former director of the Malaysian Anti-Doping Agency (ADAMAS) said the results of the analysis were only obtained this week, which saw the SUKMA Games this time coming out clean and doping-free.

She said the decision would be informed to Sarawak as the organiser of SUKMA and Para SUKMA 2024 in the near future.

“We have taken more than 300 samples from SUKMA athletes and previously we were informed that 13 samples from various sports needed to be analysed further. Alhamdulillah, we have obtained results where all the samples are negative.

“I feel proud (of the decision) because the intention of ADAMAS is to ensure that this year’s SUKMA is free from doping issues, which has been successfully achieved,“ she told reporters after attending a dinner in conjunction with the Opening of the Anti-Doping Social Science Research Seminar 2024, here tonight.

Azura said more than 60 Para SUKMA athletes were also tested but said the results of the analysis from the samples has to be obtained.

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Bernama, Azura said that the SUKMA 2024 Games in Sarawak from Aug 17 to 24 saw more than 300 athletes tested and all of them tested negative for the use of banned substances but 13 samples needed further analysis.

Meanwhile, she said the government takes the issue of doping among the country’s athletes seriously as it not only affects their own image but also the name of the sport and the country. Therefore the Ministry of Youth and Sports initiated various efforts to ensure athletes are free from doping issues.

Speaking of today’s seminar, Azura said it was held for the first time by ADAMAS in collaboration with the Centre for Drugs and Medicines of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and was attended by more than 50 representatives of anti-doping organisations, academics and social science researchers from the ASEAN and Asia-Oceania regions.

She said the two-day seminar, which began today, aims to highlight the results of research related to anti-doping and in the field of social sciences.