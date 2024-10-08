SUKMA: Negeri women’s softball squad packing a ‘FIlipino Punch’

NILAI: The Negeri Sembilan women’s softball team underwent a week of training in the Philippines to pack a solid punch for their mission at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA XXI) in Sarawak.

Head coach Muhammad Afnan Abdul Azizi said the team received precious guidance from no less than former national softball player Raymundo Yap Pagkaliwagan during a stint there from July 14-21.

“The Philippines is one of the powerhouse teams in the Southeast Asian region in the sport of softball, so the Negri team got the best exposure to hone their skills, especially for the pitchers before SUKMA action.

“The last time softball was contested was at SUKMA 2013, so I believe the field of opportunity to win a medal is wide open and the state team are also in the best shape to offer stiff competition later,” he said at the Nilai Polytechnic Sports Centre recently.

Muhammad Afnan said the team are also led by a national player Anum Maisara Zulkiply, in addition to having two state pitchers in top form, Nur Misya Nadhirah Azwan and Alia Syuhada Zainuddin.

Muhammad Afnan said training in the Philippines also raised team confidence as well as improved performance in terms of pitching and fielding (defence).

“Most players from this state team have seen action with teams at the Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) level for a long time, so compatibility on the field is not a problem,” he said, singling out Johor and Perak as the prime softball rivals at large.

The softball event consisting of 15 players per team, including six reserve players, will take place from Aug 15-19 at the Miri National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) football field for the men’s event and women’s softball at SMK Merbau, Miri.