SUKMA: Sabah bag women’s Sepak Takraw team gold, Sarawak settle for silver

BINTULU: Sabah’s women’s sepak takraw squad secured the gold medal in the team event at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) after a 3-0 victory over Sarawak in their final league match.

Sabah dominated the single group with a perfect score of eight points.

In the first match, Sabah’s Regu A, captained by Nadillatul Rosmahani Saidin, delivered an impressive performance, winning in straight sets 15-8 and 15-11.

Sabah’s Regu B then also secured a clear victory with sets of 15-9 and 15-9.

The final match, by then a mere formality, saw Sabah’s third regu continuing their dominance with a 13-15, 15-6, 15-7 win.

Sarawak, despite strong performances throughout the competition, had to settle for silver with six points from four matches, while Perak took the bronze with four points.

In the 2022 SUKMA edition, the Sabah women’s team won three gold medals in the doubles, regu and quadrant categories.

Sabah Sepak Takraw Association president, Rosli Ibrahim, praised his team’s strong fighting spirit, saying that their target was to sweep all four gold medals offered in the women’s categories.

Sarawak Sepak Takraw Association president, Datuk Ismail Abang Saufi, meanwhile, also praised his team’s effort and described Sabah as a strong opponent.

“We initially aimed for the bronze medal, but achieved the silver through the hard work of our players,” he added.