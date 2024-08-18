SUKMA sepak takraw: Ikhwan Syafiq sets sights on being top tekong

BINTULU: Penang’s rising sepak takraw talent, Ikhwan Syafiq Mohamad Fitri, has big ambitions to become Malaysia’s top tekong (server) one day.

The 20-year-old from Bukit Mertajam is determined to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Muhammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi, who currently anchors the national sepak takraw team as their leading tekong.

“Insya-Allah, one day I’ll make it. I’m working hard to become Malaysia’s number one tekong. I’ve met Muhammad Syahir, and he’s always been generous in sharing tips on how to improve my game so I can become the best player,” he told Bernama.

Ikhwan Syafiq helped his team clinch the gold medal in the men’s team category after defeating Selangor 2-0 in yesterday’s final, ending Penang’s 20-year wait to rule the event.

Playing in Regu A alongside his teammates Danial Iman Hasbullah (feeder) and Mohamed Elffie Danish Khir Johari (killer), they easily defeated the Selangor regu with a score of 15-6, 15-9, thanks to Ikhwan Syafiq’s superb service, which left their opponents struggling to return the ball.

Ikhwan Syafiq said he had to overcome many sacrifices and challenges to reach his current level, including managing time for training, the ups and downs of his career and dealing with criticism upon losing a match.

“I remember crying behind my flat after a poor performance in a sepak takraw league I played in. I even lost to an Under-14 team when I was 18, just after competing in the Sepak Takraw League (STL) Division. That was a huge blow for me.

“So, after that, I went home and told myself, we’ve got to work harder. Training, training, training—non-stop until now. Alhamdulillah, I’m blessed to have won the team gold medal,” the 193-centimetre-tall player said.

Ikhwan Syafiq dedicated his victory yesterday to his family, who never stopped supporting him, his coaches who always believed in his abilities and his teammates who gave their all in the match.

He also issued a warning that he’s not done yet, as he continues his hunt for gold in the regu category, one of his favourites in sepak takraw.