Super League: Nafuzi disappointed with KDA FC - Kuching City 1-1 draw

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) manager Mohd Nafuzi Zain admitted to being disappointed after his team failed to get three valuable points against Kuching City in the Super League match at Darul Aman Stadium, here last night.

Mohd Nafuzi felt a win should go to his side who played well and dominated most of the game and led by one goal until extra time.

However, he said KDA FC had to accept the decision of the video assistant referee (VAR) which awarded a penalty kick to the opposing team in extra time which tied the score at 1-1 until the final whistle.

“This result is a bit disappointing, we should have three points in our hands, only the last minute VAR decision gave a penalty, but one point is also valuable, in terms of the performance of the players from the beginning, the way the team played seemed to dominate the game.

“There is no problem in terms of the quality of the game, it’s just that in the attack I think we had a chance but we couldn’t add a goal, in terms of the players’ contributions and determination, everything is good,“ he said.

He told reporters after the end of the match which saw the Kenari squad collect one point after being tied 1-1 against Kuching City at Darul Aman Stadium, here last night.

In that match, KDA FC first opened the score in the second half of the game through Hasbullah Abu Bakar in the 60th minute who headed the ball into the Kuching City goal after receiving a long pass from Habib Haroon.

However, the visiting team, who continued to create dangerous pressure until late in the match, were awarded a penalty kick after Kipre Tcheche was brought down by Irfan Zakaria in the penalty box in extra time and completed by Jordan Mintah.

Meanwhile, Kuching City FC head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak said the 1-1 result against KDA FC away from home was enough to give relief to his team which on average consisted of young and less experienced players.

He said he was satisfied with the style of play shown by his players and hoped that performance could be maintained for the next match.