Swiatek shocked by Wimbledon final run after dominant semi-final win

IGA SWIATEK admitted she never imagined reaching the Wimbledon final after a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory over Belinda Bencic in the semi-finals. The Polish star needed just 71 minutes to secure her spot in Saturday’s championship match.

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, is better known for her dominance on clay, with four French Open titles to her name. However, her impressive run at the All England Club has defied expectations, marking her best performance at Wimbledon after a quarter-final exit in 2023.

“Honestly, I never even dreamed that it’s going to be possible for me to play in the final,“ Swiatek said. “So I’m just super-excited and proud of myself and I don’t know, tennis keeps surprising.”

The 24-year-old, who also won the 2022 US Open, has struggled on grass in previous years. But after reaching her first grass-court final at Bad Homburg last month, she has carried that momentum into Wimbledon, dropping only one set en route to the final.

Swiatek will face American Amanda Anisimova, who upset top seed Aryna Sabalenka in a gruelling three-set semi-final. The two have never met professionally before.

“For sure, she must be playing great,“ Swiatek said of Anisimova. “She also had a great tournament before Wimbledon. She knows how to play on grass. With her game style, the surface fits her. So it’s going to be a challenge.”

Despite her recent dip in rankings, Swiatek has surged back into the top four and now stands one win away from completing a career Grand Slam. She credited her improved comfort on grass for her success.

“Every Slam is totally different,“ she said. “It’s hard to compare these journeys. But for sure, like, for now I’ve been enjoying just this new feeling of being a bit more comfortable on grass.”

Swiatek emphasised the importance of instinct on grass, contrasting it with the slower surfaces where she typically thrives. “You kind of have to follow your instincts... this is kind of fun in some way and different from other surfaces,“ she said.

With a maiden Wimbledon title within reach, Swiatek remains focused on tactical preparation ahead of the final. - AFP