Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin to defend Japan Open title after semifinal win

NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani will get the chance to defend their Japan Open title after they beat Taiwanese pair Kuang Heng-Yang Po Han in the semifinal match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Japan today.

The world number one pair took only 35 minutes to set aside their rivals in straight sets, 21-19, 21-11.

The Malaysians will face South Koreans Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae in the final tomorrow.

The South Koreans booked their place in the final after they beat Malaysian pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 14-21, 15-21 in the other semifinal.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin have a 1-1 record against the South Koreans in previous match-ups.

Meanwhile, national women’s pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are also through to the finals after they beat home pair Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida in their semifinal match. - Bernama