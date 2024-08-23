Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin only Malaysians to advance to Japan Open semifinals

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani were the only Malaysians to make it to the semifinals of the 2024 Japan Open today after they beat Indonesians Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-16, 10-21, 21-16 at Yokohama Arena, Japan.

They will meet either home pair Kenya Mitsuhashi-Hiroki Okamura or Indonesians Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana, who are playing in the other quarterfinal match today.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah failed in to make it to the semifinals when they lost to China’s Sheng Shi Liu-Tan Ning 21-17, 14-21, 10-21 and both mixed doubles pairs, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also were eliminated.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei was beaten by second seeded Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin of China 16-21, 18-21 while Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing lost to Hong Kong’s Tang Chung Man-Tse Ying Suet 21-18, 23-25, 9-21.

Another national men’s doubles pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun crashed out to South Koreans Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae 15-21, 9-21.