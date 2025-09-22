SINGAPORE’S Tampines Rovers FC will look to extend their winning start in the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup when they face Malaysian giants Selangor FC on Wednesday at the MBPJ Stadium.

Tampines opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over DH Cebu FC in Manila, courtesy of goals from Hide Higashikawa, Dylan Fox, and Trent Buhagiar. Head coach Noh Rahman’s men now eye another three points against a tough Selangor side.

The Red Giants, under Japanese coach Katsuhito Kinoshi, impressed on their Shopee Cup debut with a 1-1 draw against defending champions Buriram United, narrowly denied victory by a late equaliser.

“The Shopee Cup gives us the chance to grow stronger as a team, beyond the domestic league. Results matter, but the experience itself is a key part of our journey,” said Kinoshio.

With both sides eager to make their mark, the highly anticipated Causeway Derby promises fireworks under the lights in Petaling Jaya.