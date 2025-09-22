  1. Sport

Tampines Rovers FC eye victory in clash with Selangor FC

Tampines Rovers target back-to-back wins while Selangor FC seek first Shopee Cup victory in regional showdown.

  • 2025-09-23 09:00 AM
Selangor FC playing against Buriram United during their Shopee Cup match.Selangor FC playing against Buriram United during their Shopee Cup match.

SINGAPORE’S Tampines Rovers FC will look to extend their winning start in the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup when they face Malaysian giants Selangor FC on Wednesday at the MBPJ Stadium.

Tampines opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over DH Cebu FC in Manila, courtesy of goals from Hide Higashikawa, Dylan Fox, and Trent Buhagiar. Head coach Noh Rahman’s men now eye another three points against a tough Selangor side.

The Red Giants, under Japanese coach Katsuhito Kinoshi, impressed on their Shopee Cup debut with a 1-1 draw against defending champions Buriram United, narrowly denied victory by a late equaliser.

“The Shopee Cup gives us the chance to grow stronger as a team, beyond the domestic league. Results matter, but the experience itself is a key part of our journey,” said Kinoshio.

With both sides eager to make their mark, the highly anticipated Causeway Derby promises fireworks under the lights in Petaling Jaya.