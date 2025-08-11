Tan Cheong Min dedicates World Games gold as National Day gift

NATIONAL wushu athlete Tan Cheong Min has described her World Games gold medal as an early National Day gift for Malaysia.

She secured the victory last Saturday, marking a historic moment as wushu debuted as an official event at the World Games.

“This gold medal is not just for me. It is for Malaysia and a gift for this year’s National Day,” she said.

Cheong Min highlighted the significance of the win, noting that wushu was previously excluded from the World Games.

“Previously, wushu was not an official event in the World Games. So the Asian Games and World Championships were regarded as the highest platforms for us,” she added.

The former world champion expressed pride in her achievement and hopes it inspires fellow athletes.

Her victory contributed to Malaysia’s three-medal tally at the Chengdu Games, including a silver and a bronze.

Cheong Min, originally from Melaka, said the win has renewed her motivation for upcoming competitions.

“I’m targeting gold at the World Wushu Championships in Brazil in September,” she shared.

She also aims to perform well at the SEA Games in Thailand this December.

Cheong Min previously won world titles in 2017 and 2019 in different wushu disciplines. - Bernama