Tan Cheong Min wins silver for Malaysia at World Wushu Championships

NATIONAL wushu athlete Tan Cheong Min has secured a silver medal for Malaysia at the 17th World Wushu Championships in Brasília.

Competing in the women’s nandao event, Cheong Min delivered an impressive performance to score 9.726 points.

She narrowly missed the gold medal by a mere 0.02 points to the world champion from China, who recorded 9.746 points.

This silver medal achievement further cements Cheong Min’s status as one of Malaysia’s and the world’s premier wushu athletes.

She has previously set multiple records on the international stage.

Another Malaysian representative, Lee Jia Rong, contributed to the medal tally by winning bronze in the women’s gunshu event.

Lee scored 9.703 points in her event.

The gold medal in the gunshu event was claimed by China with a score of 9.746 points.

Macau finished in second place with a score of 9.713 points. – Bernama