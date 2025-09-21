Taylor Fritz stuns Carlos Alcaraz as Team World dominates Laver Cup

TAYLOR Fritz delivered a stunning upset against world number one Carlos Alcaraz to lead Team World’s dominant performance at the Laver Cup.

The American secured a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over the Spanish superstar, marking his first win against Alcaraz after three previous defeats.

Team World swept all four matches on Saturday, propelling them to a 9-3 lead over Team Europe in the global team tennis competition.

Alex De Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo contributed crucial singles victories before De Minaur partnered with Alex Michelsen to win the doubles match.

Captain Andre Agassi emphasised that his team must maintain their momentum to secure the trophy on Sunday.

Alcaraz acknowledged Fritz’s superior performance, admitting he was outplayed throughout the match.

The event featured special appearances from NBA superstar Stephen Curry and tennis legend Roger Federer during the coin toss ceremony.

De Minaur replaced the injured Frances Tiafoe and delivered an impressive 6-1, 6-4 win against world number three Alexander Zverev.

Cerundolo completed the singles sweep with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 victory over Denmark’s Holger Rune.

The first team to reach 13 points will claim the Laver Cup title, with each victory on Sunday worth three points. – AFP