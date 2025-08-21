Ten hurt, 90 arrested as match abandoned following fan violence in Argentina

TEN people were hurt and 90 arrested Wednesday after violent clashes erupted between rival fans during a Copa Sudamericana match involving Argentina's Independiente and visiting Universidad de Chile in Buenos Aires, club officials and police said.

A stun grenade was among the objects hurled by fans as the last-16 second-leg encounter in the regional competition at the Libertadores de America stadium was initially suspended and then abandoned.

In shocking and chaotic scenes, one fan of the Chilean visitors jumped from the stands to escape attacking opposing supporters after being cornered.

Home supporters beat and stripped some visiting fans of their clothes, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

The violence had flared at half time when fans of the Chilean side began throwing stones, sticks, bottles and seats at a section housing home supporters.

“We have 90 people detained outside the stadium because they tried to cause trouble and they have already been taken to the police station,“ a source from the security ministry told AFP.

An Independiente spokesperson said that 10 people were injured.

The match was 1-1 when it was suspended in the 48th minute, before being abandoned.

The Chilean side won the first leg 1-0 - AFP