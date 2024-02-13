TFC confirm Ismaheel Akinade signing

KUALA NERUS: Speculation regarding the inclusion of former Kelantan FC striker, Ismaheel Akinade, in the Terengganu FC squad has finally become a reality.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) Chief Executive Officer, Mohd Sabri Abas stated that the 30-year-old player signed a one-season contract with TFC today.

He said the presence of the Nigerian is expected to bolster TFC’s attacking force, which he described as somewhat problematic last season.

“Akinade, who fills the free import quota, has been chosen by head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner to be part of TFC’s attacking force this season.

“We hope his presence will strengthen TFC’s attacking line and lead to greater success for TFC this season compared to last year,“ he said in a statement.

Before joining the Malaysian League, the 1.9-metre tall Akinade previously played for Vietnamese clubs such as Ho Chi Minh City FC, SHB Da Nang, and Honginh Ha Tinh.

He then joined Kelantan FC in the second transfer window of last season and managed to score seven goals in 16 appearances with the team.

Mohd Sabri had previously announced that the Turtles squad would only utilise the services of six import players this season due to cost-saving measures and financial constraints.

The three imports retained from last season are midfielder Nurillo Tukhtasinov, forward Ivan Mamut, and defender Argzim Redzovic.–Bernama