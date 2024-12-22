TERENGGANU FC (TFC) lived up to expectations by booking a place in the semi-finals after beating Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) 4-2 in a Malaysia Cup second leg quarter-final at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA), here tonight.

The victory saw the Turtles, who were also finalists last season, advance 6-2 on aggregate after defeating NSFC 2-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi on Dec 14.

In the first half, NSFC coached by former international K. Nanthakumar, shocked the home side by taking the lead through a penalty converted by Muhammad Hadin Azman in the 24th minute after TFC defender Muhammad Alif Zakaria brought down NSFC import midfielder Jacque Faye inside the penalty box.

After 10 minutes, NSFC managed to double the score through A. Selvan who cleverly finished off a Hein Htet Aung’s pass.

TFC, who were trailing 0-2, however, were not discouraged and rose to organize the attack, launching waves of attack which finally paid off when Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid’s cross from the right was successfully pushed in by Ismaheel Akinade in the 41st minute.

In the 46th minute, the Turtles almost added a goal through Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad’s powerful shot, but managed to be parried by the goalkeeper, Syahmi Adib Haikal Mohd Shukri who played excellently.

However, NSFC’s relief did not last long as Muhammad Safawi Rasid blasted TFC’s second goal in the first half of injury time to level the tie at 2-2.

As the game continued, the two teams exchanged attacks, but TFC once again shook the opponent’s goal through Azam Azmi in the 81st minute, making it 3-2.

In the second half injury time, Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni completed TFC’s stylish 4-2 victory through a penalty after the Video Assisted Referee (VAR) confirmed that the ball hit the hand of NSFC import substitute, Ricardo Pires.