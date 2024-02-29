TFC to bring in two more imported players in March

KUALA NERUS: The midfield of Terengganu FC (TFC) is expected to be strengthened with two imported players in March, said head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner (pix).

However, he denied rumours that Igor Ponstonjski of Croatia is one of them.

Steinbruckner said he tried to get the services of the NK Varazdin star but was unsuccessful.

“We are looking for two more foreign players. I’m not going to reveal the names yet. I don’t know exactly when they will join our team. But I expect it will be in the first week of March.

“I know many fans talk about Ponstonjski. He was my first choice. But no, he will not be in our team. We talk about some other players,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Steinbruckner said the Turtles squad this season is a dream team comprising a good mix of experienced and young players.

“Everything is good. The players work hard and I have nothing to complain about. I expect at the end of March to go for a tour in Kuala Lumpur and play some friendly matches.

“And before the season starts, I think we will have two friendly matches against Kelantan and Pahang,“ he added.

TFC had earlier announced that two imported players, Ismaheel Akinade (Nigeria) and Matthew Steenvordeen (Netherlands), would be joining the team for the Malaysia League 2024/2025 which begins in May.

They have also decided to retain the services of three other imported players, Ivan Mamut, Argzim Redzovic and Nurillo Tukhtasinov. -Bernama