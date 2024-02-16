This season’s TFC squad better, more balanced - Steinbruckner

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner believes he has a better and more balanced squad this season compared to last year.

The Croatian-born coach described the current squad as his “dream team” due to the good mix of youth and experienced players in all positions.

He is confident that the presence of two Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) players, namely Akhyar Rashid and his former protege Safawi Rasid, will further strengthen the Turtles’ flanks.

“Also, we have Akram (Mahinan). I have known him for a few years now. Last season, he didn’t play all the matches but he is a good local player and can give us more quality in midfield.

“As for (Nigerian Ismaheel) Akinade, I believe he can challenge Ivan (Mamut) for a starting place because he has good qualities as a striker. I’m expecting them to play better this season. We will see how it goes,“ he said when met during the TFC’s first training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Steinbruckner has urged his players to raise their performance levels to help the Turtles excel in the 2024/2025 season.

He also said that early preparation was crucial to ensuring the players would be able to handle the long and arduous season ahead.

“Pre-season will be long because we will only start our league in May. I’ve never had this kind of situation before. But, like other teams, we have to deal with it.

“All the players must improve their performance. We will have tournaments and friendly matches after (the) Ramadhan (fasting month),“ said Steinbruckner, who still hopes to sign two more foreign players before this season’s first transfer window shuts on May 3. - Bernama