Thomas Frank welcomes Harry Kane return to Tottenham from Bayern

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR manager Thomas Frank has stated that England captain Harry Kane would be welcome to return to the north London club if he ever departs Bayern Munich.

German publication Bild reported on Monday that Kane has a release clause worth £56.7 million that could be activated at the end of the current season.

Further reports have suggested that Tottenham possess a buy-back option for the Bayern Munich striker, fuelling speculation about a potential emotional return.

Kane remains Tottenham’s all-time record scorer with 280 goals across all competitions during his 14-year tenure after graduating from the club’s youth academy.

The striker moved to Bayern Munich in 2023 and has since netted 98 goals in 103 appearances for the Bundesliga champions.

When questioned about his interest in signing Kane, Frank admitted he was unaware of any specific clause.

“He is an unbelievable player who did fantastic for Spurs and is doing fantastic for Bayern,“ Frank said.

The Danish manager expressed his personal belief that a large number of Tottenham supporters would welcome Kane’s return.

“Personally, I don’t think he will do it right now if I’m honest,“ Frank added regarding an immediate transfer.

Frank has no prior working relationship with Kane, having only taken over as Tottenham manager this summer following his move from Brentford.

The manager is a confirmed admirer of the 32-year-old forward, who also holds the record for most England goals with 74.

Frank suggested that Kane might prefer to continue enjoying his successful spell in Germany for a while longer.

“But he’s welcome,“ Frank concluded. “If he wants to join us, he’s more than welcome!” – AFP