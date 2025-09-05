Thomas Tuchel dismisses England curse despite trophy drought

ENGLAND manager Thomas Tuchel firmly rejects any notion of a curse haunting his team as they pursue their first major international trophy in nearly 60 years.

The Three Lions’ sole major title remains the 1966 World Cup victory on home soil against West Germany.

England experienced several near misses under previous manager Gareth Southgate, including consecutive European Championship final losses and deep runs in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The England women’s team has achieved remarkable success under Sarina Wiegman with back-to-back European Championship wins in 2022 and 2025.

The men’s Under-21 side also secured consecutive European titles with victories in 2023 and this June in Slovakia.

Tuchel completely dismissed suggestions that pressure mounts from the women’s and youth teams’ accomplishments.

He expressed genuine happiness for Wiegman and Under-21 coach Lee Carsley, viewing their successes as positive omens rather than additional burdens.

The German manager emphasised that winning trophies with England remains entirely possible without any supernatural obstacles.

England prepares for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in the coming days.

Tuchel receives constant encouragement from England fans who simply tell him to “bring it home”.

Manchester City defender John Stones has withdrawn from the squad due to muscular issues that failed to improve.

Stones has not played for England since last October, missing an opportunity to add to his 83 caps.

Tuchel confirmed that captain Harry Kane will definitely start against Andorra despite the perceived mismatch.

England only managed a narrow 1-0 victory against 174th-ranked Andorra in their previous qualifying encounter.

The manager anticipates facing deeply defensive formations from both upcoming opponents.

England must overcome organised defensive blocks and play with greater rhythm than in previous matches.

Latvia and Albania complete Group K in European qualifying, with only the group winners securing automatic World Cup qualification. – AFP