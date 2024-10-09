Three-year partnership extension between Malaysia Airlines and MFL

MALAYSIA Airlines has renewed its strategic partnership with the Malaysian Football League (MFL) for another three years, securing the airline’s involvement until 2027 as part of its continued commitment to supporting local sports and fostering national pride through football.

MFL in a statement said this partnership reflects Malaysia Airlines’ broader strategy of using sports as a platform to unite the nation and showcase Malaysian culture on a global stage and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences both in the air and on the field.

Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Executive Officer of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi expressed his enthusiasm about the renewal and emphasised that this decision underscores their commitment to not only supporting local sports but also leveraging such alliances to enhance their brand’s engagement with the community.

“We aim to strengthen our connection with fans, drive mutual growth, and continue celebrating our shared successes. This partnership aligns with our broader strategy of fostering national pride and contributing to the development of sports in Malaysia.” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the ongoing collaboration with Malaysia Airlines helps ensure the smooth execution of travel arrangements for league events and appreciate their continued commitment and look forward to another productive three years.

The agreement was formalised recently between Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from MAG, Dersenish Aresandiran and representatives from MFL, with the signing ceremony featuring Chief Operating Officer of MFL Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd and witnessed by Ab Ghani last Saturday (Sept 7) during the MATTA Fair at the MAG arena at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur.