TM named Official partner of the National Sepak Takraw team

TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD (“TM” or “the Group”) has been officially announced as the Official Partner of the National Sepak Takraw Team, in a partnership with Persatuan Sepak Takraw Malaysia (PSM). This strategic collaboration reinforces TM’s commitment to nationbuilding and Malaysia’s sports development.

The partnership was formalised recently in a document exchange ceremony held at Seri Pacific Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, attended by Dato’ Mohd Sumali Reduan, President of PSM, and Nor Fadhilah Mohd Ali, Chief Corporate Officer of TM.

Through this two-year collaboration, TM will play a key role in advancing Malaysia’s sports development agenda by supporting the National Sepak Takraw Team’s participation in major regional and international tournaments, including the Asia Cup 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, the SEA Games 2025 in Bangkok, and the ISTAF World Cup 2026.

Sepak Takraw, a sport deeply rooted in Malaysian culture, is gaining renewed popularity among the youth, with a growing fan base across Malaysia and ASEAN. Its strong heritage, rising appeal, and international recognition inspire TM to uplift the sport as part of its nation-building efforts.

To further promote the sport and broaden its reach, TM will provide live broadcast coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 through its Unifi Sports Channel 701 on Unifi TV. The channel is available to all Unifi TV Pack subscribers, allowing them to stream the matches live and helping to inspire greater appreciation for this traditional sport among Malaysians.

Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, TM Group Chief Executive Officer said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting local sports development and nurturing national talent. Sepak Takraw is a sport deeply rooted in our heritage, and we are proud to contribute to its growth at both the local and international levels.

“As we progress towards becoming a Digital Powerhouse by 2030, TM remains committed to making a meaningful and inclusive impact on communities, not only through digital technology, but also by empowering unifying platforms like sports. This initiative reflects our nation-building efforts to inspire the younger generation and strengthen our national identity,” concluded Amar.

Meanwhile, Dato’ Mohd Sumali Reduan, President of PSM remarked, “We are proud to welcome TM on board as our official partner. TM’s support comes at a crucial time as we elevate Malaysia’s standing in Sepak Takraw regionally and globally. With their involvement, we aim to deliver strong performances in upcoming tournaments and nurture future champions.”

By aligning with a sport that symbolises agility, teamwork, and national pride, TM continues its legacy of uplifting Malaysian sports while fostering a spirit of unity and excellence. This collaboration not only strengthens TM’s role as a nation-builder but also reaffirms its commitment to touching lives and empowering communities through meaningful initiatives beyond technology.