Paris 2024: Mohd Azizulhasni disqualified from keirin race

PARIS: Malaysia’s best hope for its maiden Olympic gold, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has been disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics keirin race..

The 36-year-old was disqualified for incorrect behaviour behind the derny (motorcycle pacer) during the first round Heat 1 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome, today.

The reigning silver medallist was supposed to race against Australian Matthew Glaetzer, Rayan Helal of France, Japanese Kaiya Ota, Jeffrey Hoogland from the Netherlands and Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname.

Glaetzer and Hoogland advanced to quarter-finals as the top two after the heat restarted.