Tottenham face striker crisis as Solanke undergoes ankle surgery

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR will be without striker Dominic Solanke for their Champions League match against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Manager Thomas Frank confirmed the 28-year-old has undergone minor ankle surgery after last playing on August 23 against Manchester City.

Solanke will also miss Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United following this procedure.

Frank told a press conference that medical staff would provide a recovery timeframe after the international break.

This surgery leaves Tottenham with limited attacking options for their trip to the Arctic Circle.

Loan signing Randal Kolo Muani missed Monday’s training session with a dead leg and remains unavailable.

Frank confirmed medical staff were addressing Muani’s issue but ruled him out of Tuesday’s match.

This situation leaves Richarlison as Tottenham’s only fit striker for the Champions League fixture.

Mathys Tel featured in Tottenham’s previous 2-0 victory in Norway but isn’t registered for their Champions League squad.

Captain Cristian Romero has also been left in England as a precaution following a physical encounter with Wolves.

Ben Davies has recovered from his minor knee issue and could feature in Tuesday’s match.

Frank praised Bodo/Glimt for their historic Europa League semi-final run and first Champions League qualification.

The Danish coach downplayed the relevance of Tottenham’s previous 5-1 aggregate victory against the same opponents.

Frank emphasized this represents a completely new situation under his management.

Tottenham began their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 victory against Villarreal.

Bodo/Glimt earned a 2-2 draw at Slavia Prague in their opening group match. – AFP