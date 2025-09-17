Tottenham secure Champions League win with Villarreal goalkeeper error

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR secured a winning start to their Champions League campaign after a disastrous own goal from Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Junior handed them a 1-0 victory.

The Brazilian goalkeeper inexplicably allowed Lucas Bergvall’s cross to trickle into his own net during the early stages of the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This fortunate goal proved sufficient for Tottenham to claim all three points in their return to Europe’s elite competition after a two-year absence from the tournament.

The result maintains Tottenham’s impressive early form under new manager Thomas Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou in June following the Australian’s surprise dismissal.

Postecoglou had been sacked just sixteen days after guiding Tottenham to Europa League glory against Manchester United, a victory that secured their Champions League qualification.

Frank’s appointment was orchestrated by former chairman Daniel Levy, who has since stepped down from his position amid reported pressure from the club’s ownership group.

Tottenham’s summer of significant changes has not disrupted their on-field performance, with three wins from Frank’s first four Premier League matches complementing this European success.

Frank expressed satisfaction with the result while acknowledging room for improvement in their overall performance against a talented Villarreal side.

Villarreal introduced former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey during the closing stages, drawing loud jeers from the home supporters ahead of his upcoming court appearance.

The match represented Frank’s first experience managing in the Champions League, with his only previous European involvement coming during Europa League qualification with Brondby.

Tottenham started brightly with Xavi Simons testing the Villarreal defence early before Bergvall’s cross led to the decisive moment after just four minutes.

Luiz Junior’s catastrophic error saw him spill a routine cross under no pressure, allowing the ball to squirm beneath his body into the net.

Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe threatened to equalise for the visitors with several dangerous efforts that narrowly missed the target.

Cristian Romero remained the sole survivor from Tottenham’s last Champions League campaign, which ended with a last-16 defeat to AC Milan in 2023.

Villarreal created several opportunities to level the score, with Juan Foyth missing a clear headed chance and Pepe firing inches wide during the second half.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven avoided dismissal after a VAR review of his late challenge, providing a nervous moment for the home supporters.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser during the tense closing stages, but Tottenham held firm to secure a valuable three points in Group Stage. – AFP